All the photos from King Frederik and Queen Mary's proclamation in one place.

It's official, Australia's very own Mary Elizabeth Donaldson will now be known as the Queen Consort of Denmark or Queen Mary I after her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, stepped down from the throne.

History was made on Sunday after the Tasmanian law graduate was crowned, making her the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy.

Watch: Opening Day - Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark.



Video via Supplied.

Mary's husband, formerly known as Crown Prince Frederik, is now the King of Denmark, taking over from his mother who reigned for 52 years.

The Danish proclamation was a fairly simple state of affairs - a far cry from the pageantry and extravagance of King Charles' 2023 coronation.

The celebration was held at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, and was followed by a balcony appearance by the couple and their children in front of the public.

From there, King Frederik X addressed the crowd.

"My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow," Frederik said in his first speech as King.