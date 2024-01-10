What's next for Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's kids.

For the entirety of Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's lives, they have been under the gaze of the adoring Danish and Australian public.

We have delighted in their milestones and cheered alongside them with every achievement.

As Prince Frederik and Princess Mary prepare for their next chapter as the King and Queen of Denmark, their children's futures are being formed before our very eyes.

Earlier this month, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced her intention to abdicate the throne.

"On 14 January 2024 — 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as queen of Denmark," she said in a statement. "I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."

Queen Margrethe, who is the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, acknowledged it was her time to step down after five decades.

"Such a long time does not pass unnoticed for anyone — not even me," she said. "Time wears, and ailments increase."

Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik celebrating Prince Christian's 18th birthday. Image: Getty.