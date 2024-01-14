The real meaning behind Queen Mary's proclamation dress.

History was made on Sunday night as Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, formerly known as Princess Mary, was crowned the Queen Consort of Denmark alongside her husband, Frederik, who was proclaimed King.

While it was King Frederik X’s day, it was the new Queen who stole the show, choosing to step out onto the balcony in a stunning white gown designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein.

Watch: Opening Day - Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark. Post continues below.



Video via Supplied.

The full-length dress featured a cowl neckline and draped fabric that was similar to her Uffe Frank wedding gown, which was also stitched by Birgit.

Her brunette hair was tied up into a neat updo, showing off the Danish Ruby Parure Earrings.

Soeren Le Schmidt seems to be Queen Mary’s go-to designer, as she's often seen wearing his creations for official events such as the coronation of King Charles III of England last year.

And while it’s clear that he’s no stranger to dressing royalty, designing the gown for the new monarch’s first public appearance was special.

"I was very honoured, happy, proud, and not least grateful to be asked to design this particular dress," he told Vogue Scandinavia.

"The first dress that Queen Mary would wear under her new title as Queen - a dress for the history books - means a great deal. I am very moved."

Designer Soeren Le Schmidt only had two weeks to create Queen Mary's proclamation dress. Image: Getty.