From the Aberfan disaster to the Great Smog: 7 times the Queen has survived a crisis.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, Queen Elizabeth II has addressed the United Kingdom on far more occasions than she has in the past.

Speaking in a televised address in April, the Queen promised the nation that better days are ahead.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” the 94-year-old said.

“We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”

Since March 19, the Queen has been self-isolating with her husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.

But while the monarch is currently undergoing the longest absence from public duties in her 68-year reign, some royal commentators have speculated that the Queen may never return to her public duties again.

As a vaccine for COVID-19 is still a while away, royal biographer Andrew Morton has speculated that this virus could spell the end of the Queen’s official duties, with the Queen instead appearing via TV or video links.

“It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her usual job,” he said.

“The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years,” he explained.

“It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people regularly.

“How can she carry out investitures, meet ambassadors, do walkabouts and visit places without meeting people at close range?”

Amid the mounting speculation, Mamamia’s daily news podcast, The Quicky, decided to take a look back at the many times that the Queen has survived a crisis throughout her reign.

1.. The Aberfan disaster

On October 21, 1966, the students of Pantglas Junior School in Aberfan, Wales were eagerly awaiting their mid-term break.

As the students gathered in their classrooms, however, an avalanche – consisting of huge piles of debris – descended from the nearby coal mine.