Kim Kardashian just named her baby Psalm, and now everyone is Googling how to pronounce it.

We’ll admit it. We weren’t expecting this. First there was North, then Saint, then Chicago, and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child: Psalm.

Psalm West.

Talk about kicking it Old Testament. (Sorry…)

Clearly Kimye’s fans weren’t expecting the name either, because Google searches for ‘how to pronounce psalm’ spiked more than 4300 per cent within 10 minutes of the couple announcing the name via Instagram this morning.

View this post on Instagram ‪Psalm West ‬ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

For the record, it’s pronounced ‘sarm’. Kind of like how a posh person would say ‘Sam’. Or a bogan would say ‘some’. Yeah, you get the idea.

The child was born on Friday May 10 via surrogate, leaving fans sweating for more than a week over what name the, erm, creative couple would choose.

The payoff was predictably baffling.

(I mean, we can see there’s kind of a biblical thing going on: Saint, because… well, saints, and now a nod to the Book of Psalms, the third section in the Hebrew bible and part of the Christian Old Testament. In case you weren’t paying attention in primary school scripture, that’s the bit composed of 150 poems, hymns and prayers that captures the religious feelings of Jews throughout the various periods of their national history.)

And the response was predictatbly entertaining.

Face psalm — Lee (@mancvic) May 17, 2019

me trying to figure out how to actually say it correctly pic.twitter.com/jAiyWtzqnm — ͏ ry ♡ (@ryanhartex) May 17, 2019

Kim coming up with Psalm West… pic.twitter.com/NN7pWqyY2I — nattyyy???? (@natadewole) May 17, 2019

Kim Kardashian announced that the name of her 4th child is Psalm West and someone comments “psalm wrong with y’all” ???????????????? — Becca (@beccamarottaa) May 17, 2019

When you've just been named Psalm West pic.twitter.com/wnwFaMUktx — ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) May 17, 2019

Psalm body once told me the world is gonna roll me — Honey (@b_do_it_my_way) May 17, 2019

Welcome to the world, little… wait how do you say it again?