While everyone was wondering whether Meghan Markle was pregnant, we noticed something else.

After Princess Eugenie’s wedding, people began whispering – rather loudly – about Megan Markle‘s super chic yet, er, roomy, Givenchy ensemble, which was rumoured to be the ultimate pregnancy cover up.

It could also just be a comfortable navy coat, but nevertheless, the people had their theories.

But we happened to notice something else entirely.

We need to talk about the accessories.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be very loyal when it comes to the designers she wears. Givenchy, who created her very own wedding dress, was also the name attached to the navy, rumour inducing outfit Markle wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

As for her accessories, Markle frequently looks to London-based ethical jewellery designer, Pippa Small, as she did on this occasion.