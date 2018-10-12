weddings

Every single outfit from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in one place.

There is no better runway than a royal wedding.

Whether it be a statement hat, an incredibly bright suit, or Prince George wearing a matching outfit with his dad, royal wedding fashion is all things elegant.

More than 800 guests will gather in St George’s chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

We’ve collected photos of every single outfit from Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding in Windsor, so you don’t have to.

princess eugenie wedding
Chelsy Davy (L) and a very stylish friend arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Image: Getty
kate moss eugenie wedding
Model Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack. Image: Getty.
meghan markle eugenie's wedding
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty.
kate middleton eugenie wedding
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) arrive. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Karoline Copping and Jimmy Carr arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
A guest arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Guests arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
A guest arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
George Barnett and Pixie Geldof arrive ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty
princess eugenie wedding
Guests arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Naomi Campbell arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Nick Candy and Holly Candy arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty.
Princess Eugenie Wedding
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
British comedian and writer Stephen Fry (R) arrives with his husband comedian Elliott Spencer (L). Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Robbie Williams and guests arrive. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Holly Branson arrives ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Cressida Bonas (L) arrives ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Guests arrive ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Guests arrive ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
British model Naomi Campbell (L) arrives to attend the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Eric Buterbaugh and Demi Moore arrive ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Liv Tyler arrives ahead of the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Singer Ellie Goulding (R) arrive to attend the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Emma Louise Connolly (L) and Oliver Proudlock (R) arrive to attend the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Fergies arrives at her daughter's wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Philippa Matthews (Middleton) (R), sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband James Matthews (L) arrive. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Sam Branson (C) arrives. Image: Getty.
Poppy Delevingne arrives. Image: Getty.
Dutch model Rianne Ten Haken arrives. Image: Getty.
Cara Delevingne arrives to attend the wedding. Image: Getty.
princess eugenie's wedding
Parents of the groom Nicola and George Brooksbank arrive to attend the wedding. Image: Getty.
