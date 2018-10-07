Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. A red velvet cake and a star-studded guest list: All the last minute details we’re learning about Princess Eugenie’s wedding.



In case you missed it, another royal wedding is upon us, and honestly we don’t what we did to deserve two royal weddings in the one year.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, will marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at Windsor Castle, the same place that Prince Harry wedded Meghan Markle in May of this year.

So, as the countdown is well and truly underway, more details have emerged of what we can expect on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

The Queen’s granddaughter has requested that Sophie Cabot, a London-based cake maker, design her wedding cake. It will be a red velvet and chocolate, traditional cake. Cabot said in a statement released by the palace, “I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Cabot cake designer ???? (@sophiecabot) on May 22, 2018 at 3:25am PDT

The guest list for the wedding is expected to be just as star-studded as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s, with Robbie Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Ellie Goulding and Sir Elton John all reportedly invited.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that internationally renowned singer Andrea Bocelli will perform twice during the ceremony.

Whilst unlike the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding won’t be televised in Australia, but we’re sure social media will be awash with stunning pictures from the nuptials.

2. First photo surfaces of Nick Cummins since The Bachelor finale aired.



Before The Bachelor finale, Nick Cummins fled the country, avoiding the usual run of media appearances done by the bachelor or bachelorette after their season finales end. Because in case you have been living under a rock, the Honey Badger chose no one and the nation wasn’t particularly happy about it.