The royal family made a very awkward Twitter blunder ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding.

The royal family had to delete a tweet on its official Twitter account after getting a pretty important detail about today’s royal wedding wrong.

They, uh, totally bungled the name of Princess Eugenie’s soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jacksbrook have invited people from the charities they support into the grounds of Windsor Castle tomorrow – to help celebrate their wedding day,” the tweet stated.

"Mr Jacksbrook..."

That's awkward.