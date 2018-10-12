The royal family made a very awkward Twitter blunder ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.
The royal family had to delete a tweet on its official Twitter account after getting a pretty important detail about today’s royal wedding wrong.
They, uh, totally bungled the name of Princess Eugenie’s soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank.
“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jacksbrook have invited people from the charities they support into the grounds of Windsor Castle tomorrow – to help celebrate their wedding day,” the tweet stated.
"Mr Jacksbrook..."
That's awkward.
I believe “Bank Jacksbrook” is his super secret spy name…
