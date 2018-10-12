The very strict rules Princess Eugenie's wedding guests simply must follow. Or else.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Dun, dun, dun, dun… yes, dear reader, that is the non-existent sound of Princess Eugenie walking down the aisle tonight in our second royal wedding.

Of course, Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will 100 per cent not be like any wedding you or I have been to. Not even your friend’s second cousin who spent $20,000 on outrageous wedding flowers.

No, royal weddings come with a lot of strict royal rules that simply must be followed. Or else.

According to Vanity Fair, to make sure everyone’s across what they need to know, guests have been issued with helpful information packs with all the royal rules and dos and don’ts for Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

It’s not as long as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seven-page booklet from their wedding, but it’s still more hectic than the ole ‘no kids’ rule.

Get a load of these:

Guests to meet at the Farm Shop in Windsor, where they will be transported on a fleet of minibuses to St George’s Chapel in time to be seated at 10.15am.

Everyone will need two forms of identification to get in – you too, Amal and George Clooney.

Toilet facilities will be limited between the hours of 8am and 10am… outside of those times, you’re holding it.

Guests have been asked to ‘surrender mobile telephones, cameras, and any electronic devices used for image capture’.

All gifts from the bride and groom’s registry should not be brought on the day itself, they should be directed to the bride’s father The Duke of York Prince Andrew’s office at Buckingham palace.

All guests have also been banned from posting any pictures on social media. No selfies. Nada.

