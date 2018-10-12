Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I heard you were saying disgusting things about me.” The bachelor spreading rumours about Ali Oetjen.

Some people might say the juiciest part of last night’s episode of The Bachelorette wasn’t even (technically) in the episode at all. In fact, the part that got us most excited was the promo for next Wednesday’s episode.

The promo shown in the final minutes of last night’s episode alluded to upcoming beef between front runner Charlie (tall guy who’s very invested in Bachelorette Ali) and Nathan (23-year-old party boy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches).

“There’s clearly some people here who aren’t here for the right reasons. This is a girl who’s fallen for this in the past, and in my mind she’s falling for it again,” Charlie can be seen saying desperately in the footage, as if pleading with Ali to realise he’s the one for her.

The ‘right reasons’ bit he’s referring to is a conversation Nathan allegedly had in which he said he’d heard there is truth to disgusting rumours about Ali’s past relationship with fellow Bachelor in Paradise 2018 contestant Grant Kemp.

To quickly recap, Grant came out not long after Bachelor in Paradise finished airing earlier this year saying he broke up with Ali when he caught her cheating on him with a friend in the stairwell of his apartment.

Ali has denied the rumours, however it appears she will address the rumours further on next week’s episode.

2. Hugh Jackman didn’t think he looked 50. Then he saw a photo of himself sleeping.

It’s hard to believe that ex X-Men star, Wolverine, The Greatest Showman and all round good dude (the list never ends, to be honest) turned 50 day.

In fact, even Hugh Jackman himself didn’t believe it. That is, until he saw… this masterpiece.