Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: One man breaks the bro code.

Goodness.

We open on the men casually sitting around the mansion being… bros.

“Boiz.”

“Big fella.”

“Mate.”

“Bro.”

One man maybe named Daniel ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ says Ali coped well with what she had to “put up with” at the cocktail party and everyone who is not Paddy nods in agreement.

BUT WAIT.

Osher ascends from the ceiling in his baby angel playing a harp costume.

He pulls the first date card out of one of his wings and explains that because Bill/David has the pink rose version of a wild card, he can choose to take the single date regardless of what's on the card.

The clue is something about writing down your feelings and Paddy is sure it'll be him because he wrote a poem about how he PLAYS SOCCER OBVIOUSLY AND ONCE LIVED IN THE UK OBVIOUSLY.

But no.

Charlie gets the single date and Bill decides not to use his wild rose because he's still very busy processing the fact that he used to be called David and now he's called Bill.