SPOILER ALERT: Ali may have given away some big hints at who ends up making it far in The Bachelorette – and who doesn’t.

It’s only week one of The Bachelorette, but Ali Oetjen may have just given us a big clue at who’ll end up making it far in the show.

While playing a game on Perth radio with Hit 92.9’s Heidi, Xavier & Ryan on Wednesday morning, Ali’s knowledge – or lack of knowledge – about certain suitors was a dead giveaway for how long she spent getting to know them.

The ‘Who Am I?’ style game saw the hosts read aloud details of a few of the bachelors, with Ali supposed to guess which each one.

She got the first one right – sort of, guessing correctly that Ben was the only contender from the Northern Territory before mixing up his profession of an air-conditioning technician with a “plumber or something”.