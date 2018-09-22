Why the controversy around Princess Eugenie's wedding just keeps getting bigger.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

As the public learns about the details of Princess Eugenie’s upcoming wedding – to be held on October 12 – there’s a question that’s being asked with increasing frequency: is the extravagance really necessary?

The 28-year-old’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place in St George’s Chapel, the same chapel that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in earlier this year, and will reportedly cost taxpayers £2 million ($3.4 million AUD).

These costs are thought to be purely for security – covering extra patrolmen and overtime charges, as well as additional firearms. Also included will be the cost to keep Eugenie, who’s ninth-in-line for the throne, safe as they make the open-top carriage procession down Windsor High Street a la Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a statement earlier this year, a spokesperson said, “Costs for security will be shared by individual police forces and the local council but all other costs for the wedding will be met privately.”

As the wedding date looms closer, we’ve also discovered more about the events surrounding it. Princess Eugenie’s wedding will be a two day affair, beginning with an 11am ceremony, and followed by a reception paid for by the Queen. Much like the last royal wedding, a second black-tie reception will follow – this time held at the York family home.

But it’s the second day of celebrations that’s causing the most controversy. At the Royal Lodge, the couple will host a festival-themed event. “There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, Bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe,” a source told The Daily Telegraph.

It’s expected that high profile guests will include Cara Delevingne, Ed Sheeran, and Sienna Miller.

But the question, for many people living in the UK, is: why is £2 million for this event coming out of taxpayer dollars? Why are the public expected to support a family with an estimated worth, according to Business Insider, of $700 million?