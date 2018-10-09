The concern Meghan Markle had after her first date with Prince Harry.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It wasn’t exactly the most likely pairing. Meghan Markle, an American actor. Prince Harry, the son of the next King of Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

Yet of all the red flags that would have been fluttering after the couple’s first date in London in 2016, it was something surprisingly relatable that weighed on the Suits star’s mind.

As the actor later told the BBC, “We met for a drink, and then, I think, very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'”

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, their evening was so “intoxicating”, that Markle was concerned that she hadn’t played it cool enough when the Prince posed that question.

“As she relived that fateful evening in her mind, she perhaps wondered if she had been too eager to accept his invitation to meet again the following day,” he wrote in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Which makes it sound like she did this:



But in reality probably did this:



Because, you know the 34-year-old is a grown woman who has spoken at THE ACTUAL UN, for goodness sake.

Regardless, it’s clear Prince Harry was pretty damn keen himself.

During a photo call announcing their engagement in November, 2017, he was asked when he knew Markle was the one, and he replied, without pause, “the very first time we met.”

Meghan and Harry’s first date.

During the BBC interview, the couple confirmed they were thrust together on a blind date by a mutual friend, though the matchmaker’s identity has never been confirmed. (The rumour mill has dredged up several names, including designer Misha Nonoo and Ralph Lauren PR Violet von Westenholz.)