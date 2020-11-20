The rugby captain, the rocker and the heart surgeon: The other men in Princess Diana's life.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding in 1981 was followed by an unhappy marriage.
With Charles in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Diana sought comfort in other men, before and after the couple separated in 1992. In 1985, Diana fell for her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee, and in 1997, she died in the same car as her final boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.
In between, there were others the public may be far less familiar with.
From a rugby captain to a heart surgeon, here are some of the other men from Diana's life.
James Hewitt
Hewitt, a cavalry officer and polo player, met Diana at a party in 1986 and offered to help her get over her fear of horses. But the riding lessons turned into something more intimate. Hewitt spilled the beans on their five-year affair to author Anna Pasternak, who turned his stories into the book Princess In Love.
Diana admitted the affair with Hewitt in her 1995 Panorama interview, saying, "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down."
Rumours have circulated for many years that Hewitt is the real father of Prince Harry, because the pair look strikingly similar. But Hewitt says there’s "no possibility whatsoever" of that being true, as Harry was born in 1984.
"When I met Diana, he was already a toddler," he explains.
Top Comments
James Hewitt has every reason to lie; he STAINED the British Royal Family with his second class DNA. When Diana became pregnant (during a period time when she was NOT with Charles, and Hewitt was told) he became frantic. First, he was in a panic to save his military career (he failed) and second, to not become a public pariah.
FACT: Hewitt was assigned to the Household Guard (cavalry) at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in January of 1981. In July of 1981, he rode in the wedding procession of Charles and Diana. Hewitt also rode in EVERY Trooping of the Colour each June, from 1981-1984. He was well known to the entire BRF for his work at the Royal Mews, since they all cared about horses.
FACT: The BRF's hobby (obsession) is equine in nature; some care about breeding, others betting, or riding for pleasure, or Olympic training and competition, carriage riding, carriage racing, flat racing, Steeplechase, and at least 3 of them play polo. All cared for horses except Diana.
FACT: Diana had been acting out badly in family settings when the topic of horses came up (which was often; they were a large family with outspoken members). But then Diana starting acting out in public (being seen "pouting" and "looking bored" and "yawning" when Charles was playing polo; even leaning against Charles Aston Martin. So, the Queen waited until little Prince William was a full year old (that's how they did things in those days) which was July of 1983, and that's when she requested that Diana take riding lessons. (The Queen's thinking was sound; she thought that IF Diana got to know a bit about horses that she would be more interested and not so hostile in family discussions and less impatient with Charles while he was playing polo.)
FACT: The Queen considered her employees and decided that James Hewitt had the right qualifications and was around Diana's age and that he would be a good instructor to teach Diana to ride. Hewitt was agreeable, so she hired him and PAID HIM in the summer of 1983 to begin teaching Diana to ride. The Queen also made arrangements that Diana would go to Hewitt's stables (next door to the home he shared with his widowed mother (Shirley Hewitt) and not use the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace for her lessons. This was so that Diana would have privacy when she began to learn. The Queen knows her family and knew that the various family members would TEASE Diana if they were at the Mews at the same time as Diana's lessons. Diana began her lessons at Hewitt's home as instructed beginning the end of August. She was pregnant before Christmas. So, any stories that they never met until 1986 is a LIE. They formally met when he started giving her lessons in 1983 while she knew him by sight for 3 years.
FACT: Charles knew he had not been with Diana during he requisite period when he learned her due date. However, he knew she was garbage with even simple math, so he waited until the child was born before having a better grasp of her date of conception. His suspicions were confirmed. The Queen and Prince Philip advised him to get an immediate blood test, so they knew for sure where they stood. When that also confirmed his lack of parentage, only one task remained. How to find out which male had been alone with Diana during the requisite period. She was not forthcoming and insisted on an impossible lie (that it was Charles' child) even when faced with incontrovertible evidence. They checked her calendar to get the names. That was easier than expected, there was only ONE male who had been alone with Diana (on a regular basis) and that was a palace employee who had also been hired to teach Diana to ride. Not only did they have the NAME of James Hewitt, but the child looked remarkably like him! Hewitt was promoted (to keep him quiet?) the next month (October of 1984) and transferred away from Buckingham Palace. It would have been awkward for family members to run into him at the mews or in parades.
FACT: Charles moved out of Kensington Palace and Diana rotated men through (while still married to Charles). She often invited Hewitt for dinner and to stay and play with Harry and to give him a bath, and to read him a story before bed. WHO DOES THAT WITH A BOYFRIEND? Any "boyfriend" who is giving baths to a son who is not his own would be considered very weird. There is no evidence that any other "boyfriend" (other than Hewitt) was ever allowed to give Harry his baths.
Hang on - back the truck up. The last time I read about affairs it was a trial by social media jury for the perpetrators. There were flaming torches lit and an abundance of outrage.
Since it's Diana with four alleged affairs - we can let it slide now?
I would post a picture of my confusion, but I ran out of crayons