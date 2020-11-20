The rugby captain, the rocker and the heart surgeon: The other men in Princess Diana's life.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.



Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding in 1981 was followed by an unhappy marriage.

With Charles in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Diana sought comfort in other men, before and after the couple separated in 1992. In 1985, Diana fell for her bodyguard, Barry Mannakee, and in 1997, she died in the same car as her final boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

In between, there were others the public may be far less familiar with.

Watch the trailer for The Crown season four below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

From a rugby captain to a heart surgeon, here are some of the other men from Diana's life.

James Hewitt

Hewitt, a cavalry officer and polo player, met Diana at a party in 1986 and offered to help her get over her fear of horses. But the riding lessons turned into something more intimate. Hewitt spilled the beans on their five-year affair to author Anna Pasternak, who turned his stories into the book Princess In Love.

Diana admitted the affair with Hewitt in her 1995 Panorama interview, saying, "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down."

Rumours have circulated for many years that Hewitt is the real father of Prince Harry, because the pair look strikingly similar. But Hewitt says there’s "no possibility whatsoever" of that being true, as Harry was born in 1984.

"When I met Diana, he was already a toddler," he explains.