In 1995 Princess Diana gave an explosive interview. Now the BBC is accused of 'tricking' her.

In November 1995, Princess Diana gave one of the most famous and controversial television interviews in royal history.

She spoke to BBC journalist Martin Bashir about her marriage, life inside the Royal Family, her eating disorder and her struggles with the press, in a sit-down chat that was watched by more than 20 million Britons alone.

She'd agreed to the interview to 'set the record straight' after incessant tabloid speculation about her relationship with Prince Charles.

But 25 years later, the BBC and Bashir are under investigation, accused of lying and tricking Diana into going on camera.

We'll get to that in a minute, but first let's go back to 1995.

What did Diana say during the interview?

The interview was said to be the 'final straw' for Charles and Diana's marriage, with the couple announcing their divorce the following year.

When asked about their marriage she famously told Bashir, "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" referring to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Watch a snippet of the interview below. Post continues after video.



Video via BBC.

She also revealed that she had been "in love" with someone else at one point during their marriage, referencing her relationship with James Hewitt, a former household cavalry officer in the British Army.

She spoke openly about her mental health, her struggles with bulimia - describing it as a "symptom" of a bad marriage - and her post-natal depression after the birth of Prince William.

She also spoke about the Royal Family's opinion that she was a "non-starter" because she didn't follow the "rule book."