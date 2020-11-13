"Those scenes are haunting." The Crown's Emma Corrin on Princess Diana's most traumatic moment.

This post deals with eating disorders and may be triggering for some readers.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Just like the royal family itself, the new season of The Crown is visually beautiful yet internally dark and complicated.

Season four of Netflix's critically acclaimed royal drama spans the life of the royals during the 1980s and along with a returning Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II introduces Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Season four also gifts viewers with the highly anticipated arrival of Diana, Princess of Wales, portrayed by Emma Corrin and her complicated marriage to Prince Charles, once again brought to life by Josh O'Connor.

Just like Princess Diana's real life in the spotlight, her introduction to the world of The Crown has been the subject of international headlines.

Take a look at the trailer for The Crown Season Four. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

For the first time in the show's history, The Crown has included a content warning before a series of episodes that depict the princess' suffering of bulimia, an eating disorder marked by bingeing, followed by methods to avoid weight gain.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997, was vocal about this particularly difficult part of her life, saying, "You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort."