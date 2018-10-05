Kate Middleton shares the surprising game that George and Charlotte play for "hours".

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Growing up in the British Royal Family, we’re sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have no shortage of games or toys they can play, because is there really any better place to pretend to be kings and queens, than in the Buckingham Palace?

But according to Kate Middleton, the game that is keeping her eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, occupied for hours is certainly not the one we were expecting.

In her first official event since maternity leave, the mother of three attended the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in London, to see the way inner-city children are learning about and engaging with nature.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be in high spirits, spending time making leaf crowns and going on bug hunts with the young students.

Zoe Stroud, interim Head of Sayers Croft Forest School, revealed after the event that Kate Middleton often goes on spider hunts in her own garden with five year old Prince George and three year old Princess Charlotte.