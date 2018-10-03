Kate Middleton just did a completely normal human thing and people are losing their minds.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton news, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
Sometimes with all the palaces, crowns and $40 million weddings it can be difficult to remember that members of the British royal family are actually just people.
And looking at what’s causing a stir in the UK this week, it’s clear we need to try harder.
Because Kate Middleton shutting her own car door should not cause this many people to lose their minds.
The Duchess of Cambridge was recorded stepping out of a car at Paddington Recreation Ground in London on Tuesday and then shutting the door – gasp – herself. Well, sort of. Another person finishes the job. But she made the initial door shutting motion.
Video: #kate #duchessofcambridge returns from maternity leave… and there’s a shutting of the car door (shock…)… pic.twitter.com/uiEn8I8Kyd
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 2, 2018
This came a week after Meghan Markle did the same thing on her first solo engagement, resulting in endless praise for her “normal” behaviour that proved just how “down-to-earth” she was.
Video: #duchessofsussex arrives at the RA. A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan! pic.twitter.com/kJZXctr8AH
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 25, 2018
Top Comments
Good lord. Have we really got nothing better to talk about than the fact that two women from a privileged family close their own car doors? How about a mention of the charity Kate was there to support. That’s the whole reason the royals are asked to do this sort of thing, isn’t it, to give the charities a bit of attention and publicity?