A girl asked Kate Middleton why she was being photographed. Her response was brilliant.

Wherever Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family go, photographers and the press follow.

And the Duchess of Cambridge’s first event since taking time off after the birth of Prince Louis – a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington on Tuesday – was no different.

Yet when a little girl the 36-year-old spoke to noticed the cameras flashing as she met the royal, Kate thought of a sweet way to redirect the attention, according to E!.

To the girl’s question of why the pictures were being taken as they held hands, Kate told her: “They’re picturing you! You’re special.”

It’s one of the sweetest things we’ve heard.

Kate was at the school to hear about how it’s helping children’s health and wellbeing and to spend some time with the students visiting there on the day.

The royal spent the day planting seeds, collecting leaves to make crowns and even hunting for bugs – something she says she does with her own children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and five-month-old Prince Louis.

