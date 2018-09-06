The adorable childhood love Prince Harry and Prince George both have in common.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In absolutely, very important royal news, it would seem like Prince George and uncle Prince Harry have been spending a lot of time together. So much so that their movie tastes have melded into one.

Celebrating the achievements of very sick children at the WellChild Awards, in London this Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked by 10-year-old award winner, Chloe Henderson ‘what their favourite Disney films were’ and their responses were very telling.

According to People, on their list was the 2016 DreamWorks film Leap! – which Chloe guessed was because the main character also “has got red hair,” (bless) as well as Zootopia and Moana.

When it came to their most-loved picks, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly said she “always loved The Little Mermaid” – AKA the one in which a woman crosses the ocean to meet her Prince Charming (does the story sound familiar?) while Prince Harry said his Disney film of choice is The Lion King.

As you might recall, last year in October, Prince William said Prince George’s favourite film was also the 1994 classic, which makes us wonder whether the two royals have had a little uncle/nephew movie night.

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” he told media at a Charities Forum event.

*Begins to sing ‘I Just Can’t Wait to be King’.*