The meaning behind Prince Philip's cruel nickname for Meghan Markle.

A new book about the royal family suggests Prince Philip and Meghan Markle may not have had the best relationship.

Yep, that's right – yet another royal book has been released, and this one is all about the relationship between King Charles III and his mother.

But according to the new read, written by royal biographer Ingrid Seward and entitled My Mother And I, the Duke of Edinburgh – who died in 2021 aged 99 – had a nickname for his granddaughter-in-law.

And no, it's not one he would've used to her face.

When the Suits actor married into the royal family back in 2018, she officially became the Duchess of Sussex – but according to Seward, Prince Philip referred to her as the "Duchess of Windsor". Now, that may not sound that bad – unless you know the back story. The nickname was a pointed reference to American socialite Wallis Simpson, who held the same title (in an official capacity) 70 years prior.