Where are they now? The cast of Suits, 12 years later.

It's been 12 years since Suits first premiered - can you believe it?!

The legal drama, which first premiered in June 2011, was a hit with audiences from the start, bringing us into the cut-throat, melodramatic world of law firms, associates, and lots of scandal.

But what has the cast been up to since the show wrapped in 2019?

While the entire world knows where Meghan Markle ended up, the same can’t be said about her co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

Here's what the main cast members of Suits are up to now.

But first, watch the season seven trailer for Suits. Post continues below.