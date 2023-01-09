'I was not invited.' The 14 biggest moments from Prince Harry's tell-all TV interviews.

Prince Harry has sat down for two tell-all interviews in the UK and the US and just like in his memoir, he did not hold anything back.

The interviews align ahead of the official release tomorrow of his memoir, Spare (which was accidentally leaked early in Spain).

First up, Harry spoke to ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, who has known him for over 20 years and who famously asked Meghan Markle how she was coping during the couple's 2018 trip to South Africa.

During the interview, Harry - who also sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview in the US - told the journalist he is grateful for the chance to tell his story in his own words.

"38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself," he shared.

"I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

