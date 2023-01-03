'I want my father and brother back.' Everything you need to know ahead of Prince Harry's memoir.

The preview strings together multiple clips from the interview, including moments where Harry says, "it never needed to be this way" and "I want a family, not an institution".

In other moments, he references "the leaking and the planting [of information]" and says "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".

There is no context about who Harry is specifically talking about in the interview but – as you can imagine – the clip has already caused quite the stir online.

The interview will be released on the same day the US will drop their own interview with Harry, and just two days before the world will get to read his memoir, Spare, on January 10.

Before you get lost in all the royal drama and inevitable tabloid gossip, here's a quick rundown of everything you need to know before Prince Harry's memoir is released.

Two TV interviews.

On Sunday night, ITV will release Harry: The Interview in the UK.

We don't know much about the interview outside of the aforementioned preview and the fact that it will go into "unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family", according to the network.

Other than that, we know it will be conducted by ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, who has known Harry for over 20 years and famously asked Meghan Markle how she was coping with the pressure she was under in 2019, during the couple's trip to South Africa.

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said at the time.