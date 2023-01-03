'I want my father and brother back.' Everything you need to know ahead of Prince Harry's memoir.

There's a lot of talk going on about Prince Harry right now.
And no, it's not about his six-part Netflix documentary – that was last month's news.
This week, the 38-year-old is making headlines over his upcoming interview with UK's ITV News, which will air on Sunday January 8, ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir.
"I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," Prince Harry says in a new 20-second preview of the interview.
Watch the preview of Prince Harry's ITV interview. Post continues below.