How one sickening column made Harry & Meghan’s point more powerfully than six hours of TV could.

But then along came Meghan, who obviously used some vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.

And now it seems that she has her arm so far up his bottom, she can use her fingers to alter his facial expressions.

Lovely.

After expressing his vivid Game Of Thrones-adjacent fantasy of Meghan Markle's naked, public humiliation, he went on to say: Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.

No, Jeremy. No they don't. Even if there are generational truths in how Harry and Meghan's disruption is viewed by different demographics, people "your age" do not fantasise about stripping her naked and marching her through the streets of London.

That sound you can hear is the collective chair-scrape as people stand up and change sides. No-one is sitting with you.

Let's be clear, Jeremy Clarkson is an odious troll. An embodiment of exactly the kind of middle-aged, white, male dinosaur who really, really doesn’t like it when a woman has opinions.

Or when anyone who doesn't look like him stands up for themselves.

He thinks striking workers "should be taken outside and shot, executed in front of their families." He was ultimately fired by his bosses at the BBC for assaulting a producer and for gross slurs about everyone from Scotsmen to Muslims, Mexican and Asian people. The staff who loaded the captions when he hosted car show Top Gear once complained to management about having to deal with his words about women. "Comment after comment about blokeishness, wives and women were finally crowned in one recent edition with a misogynistic explanation 'in plain English' which saw three bikini-clad woman used to demonstrate the differences between Porsche models," they wrote.

Clarkson's a right-wing anglophile who became famous driving cars quickly and eating food lustily and has, apparently, been shocked every time he’s lost a job for being provocatively offensive. Political correctness gone mad, it is, as he signs another meaty contract, and sits down to write another column. He’s being silenced, you see.