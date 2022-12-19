How one sickening column made Harry & Meghan’s point more powerfully than six hours of TV could.

Jeremy Clarkson hates Meghan Markle.
He needs you to understand that he doesn't just hate her like he hates a bona fide serial killer, like Rose West, who kidnapped young women, locked them in her basement, abused, raped and then murdered them.
No, he hates her way more than that.
He’d like to see her stripped and marched through the streets of London, please. He’d like her pelted with shit and yelled at. 'Shame!'' He’d have you yell. Shaaaaame.
NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022
No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.
Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16
That's the extract from a column that went around the world last night.
The column also explained that Meghan clearly seduced Prince Harry away from his duty:
WE all know in our heart of hearts that Harold Markle is a slightly dim but fun-loving chin who flew Apache helicopter gunships in Afghanistan and cavorted around Las Vegas hotel rooms with naked hookers.
Top Comments