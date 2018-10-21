Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The awkward moment Prince Harry was asked to break royal protocol and… couldn’t.

If there was any current royal who that was truly the people’s royal, it would be Prince Harry. He has a larrikin, every-man vibe to him, despite being sixth in line for the throne, and during his Australian visit, seems to have broken just about every royal rule there is.

Until now.

Currently in Sydney attending events for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry was asked by three Aussie soldiers – Ben Yeomans, Damien Irish and Jarrod Kent – to sign a pair of green and gold budgie smugglers.

Royals, however, are forbidden from giving their signature to members of the public, because of the risk of it being forged. While members of the royal family occasionally break this rule, they almost always politely decline, with Prince Charles reportedly using the line, “I’m sorry, they don’t allow me to do that”.

Despite the good-natured pleas of Yeomans, Irish and Kent, Prince Harry gracefully declined inking his name on the swim trunks and instead shared a laugh with the three men and opted for a photo as a consolation prize.

Proving that no feelings were hurt either side, Kent was left with a very positive impression of the royal.

“To be honest he’s so down to earth, one of the boys really,” he told AAP.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are as smitten as ever, and so are we.

Video by MMC

2. Oh. Kyle Sandilands got brutally roasted at the Australian radio awards.

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards were held on Saturday night in Melbourne, and while Kyle Sandilands was physically absent from the award’s ceremony, his spirit was kept alive with the many digs made at the shock jock’s expense.

Hosting the ceremony were Chaser comedians Chris Taylor and Andrew Hansen, who chose to face Sandilands’ non-attendance head on, likening it to his frequent on-air absences.

“Kyle Sandilands was supposed to be with us tonight… but he literally advised us around lunchtime that he wasn’t coming,” said Taylor according to Nine Honey.

“So I guess Kyle treats the ACRAs a bit like he treats his own show, he never really feels all that obliged to show up.”

Ouch.