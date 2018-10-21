Why this photo of Prince Harry speaks volumes about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
Aww.
Just when we thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t be any stronger a definition of couple goals, they’ve gone and had yet another adorable moment on their Royal Tour.
It’s almost beginning to be too much for us.
(It really isn’t).
Moments before delivering his moving Invictus Games opening ceremony address, the Duke of Sussex was snapped practicing his speech to a sea of empty seats, seats that would soon be filled with hundreds upon hundreds of nameless faces.
All but one chair in the front row remained empty – occupied by an adoring Meghan Markle listening intently while her husband rehearsed.
Top Comments
Truly. What else is she going to do? My husband is a professional international speaker. I help shape his slides, his speech, his handouts, I watch him develop and rehearse keynotes, proof all his writing and his SM articles. I give him advice, introduce him to contacts. We go to conferences together. And I turn up to his events to set up, check audio, I film and take photographs, I get AV technicians' help if needed, mingle, collect feedback etc. I wouldn't dream of doing otherwise. And I have a full time job and a child with developmental delays and complex needs to care for. My husband's success is mine and vice versa.
Long may that love continue. Having been married for 50 years, I can tell them that keeping that love alive is worth the effort. It does me good to see them.