Prince Harry’s touching message for all Australians at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

You can keep up to date with all the comings and goings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Australian tour at our Royal Hub. It’s a blast.

Saturday night marked the official Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games, and Prince Harry took the stage at Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera House.

Celebrating the fourth annual Games which sees wounded, injured and ill veteran and active service personnel compete in sporting activities, Prince Harry shared a loving tribute to the newest member of his family – he and Meghan Markle’s future child.

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he said in his speech.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 20, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

Although the outdoor event was delayed by more than an hour – thanks to Sydney’s freak late afternoon thunderstorm – the Prince urged Australians to support the 500 athletes set to compete over the next six days, with a special mention for parents.

“It’s your privilege to watch in the stands or with your friends and families around the television,” he said.

“It’s your responsibility to make sure your children know how amazing these guys and girls really are.”

You can watch Prince Harry’s full speech here.