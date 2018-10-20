celebrity

The touching handwritten note Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left at the ANZAC war memorial.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry is passionate about public service.

This morning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened the $40 million upgrade of the ANZAC memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

Meghan showed respect by wearing an entirely black outfit, with a dress designed by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead (a nod to the ANZACs), while Prince Harry wore official uniform.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives, and those they left behind, Prince Harry unveiled a beautiful plaque reading that the “grandson of the Queen” had opened the extension.

But it’s not the beautiful ceremony or even the plaque that caught everybody’s attention.

It’s the wonderful handwritten note that Meghan and Harry left on the memorial, which celebrates the men and women who have returned from war.

“In grateful memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and in recognition of the men and women for whom the scars endure,” the handwritten note read.

meghan markle news.
So beautiful. Image: Getty.

Just perfect.

According to the official website of the royals, Harry served in the army for 10 years, which included two years in Afghanistan.

The 34-year-old is passionate about helping war veterans and their loved ones adapt to life after serving their country.

