'How Meghan and Harry are making me feel my relationship is inadequate.'

Raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimised by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they’ve been in Australia?
Not (just) because they’re taking over the news and causing traffic that makes it hard for you to live your life.
But because Harry and Meghan are the thigh gaps of relationships.
There, I said it.
Ever since the royal couple stepped off a private plane at Sydney Airport at the start of this week, they have not stopped touching each other and clearly just want to go back to whatever government building they’re staying at to do the intercourse.
But they can’t because they have to go to work, so instead they’ve given us moments like these:
You also don't have your life as managed as they do or all the help they have to have. How, do you know they haven't had an argument behind closed doors. We only see them in public.
There is nothing wrong with PDA, but they are supposedly representing the Queen and are on an official visit. Meghan clutching onto Harry is behaviour one might expect from teenagers, not a middle aged woman. I am somewhat surprised that black ring Harry has taken to wesring isn't through his nose.