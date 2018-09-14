The world thinks this is a photo of Meghan Markle picking up dog poo outside Kensington Palace.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We know Meghan Markle – sorry, the Duchess of Sussex – hasn’t let marrying into the British Royal Family change her completely. She does her own makeup, she kisses her husband in public and she even wears pants occasionally. (Take that, establishment.)

But serious question: would she still pick up dog poo?

Courtesy of a photo snapped by CBS Miami entertainment and lifestyle reporter, Lisa Petrillo, plenty of people are convinced the answer is ‘yes’.

The journalist shared a picture to Twitter that she took near the grounds of Kensington Palace, the London residence the Duchess and Prince Harry call home. In it, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to the 37-year-old former Suits star appears to be browsing on her phone while – in Petrillo’s words – “her dog was doing his business”.

“So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal – we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live,” Petrillo captioned the image. “MEGHAN!? Her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo”

There have been rumours about the newlywed couple getting a new pup, given the Duchess had to leave Bogart, her beloved Labrador-German Shepherd mix, behind in Canada when she moved to the UK last year. But according to PEOPLE, the furry new Windsor is a black Labrador puppy named Oz, and that squatting dog… well, isn’t.

But forget that, because that woman definitely, maybe looks like the Duchess. Sort of. I mean, she has a brunette ponytail. And, umm, she is wearing pants (see earlier reference to the Duchess also wearing pants sometimes).