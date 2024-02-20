HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Why Harry and Meghan have rebranded their children.

Just royal enough.

That could have been the brief Harry and Meghan gave to the PR team responsible for their 2024 rebrand.

It's a comeback year for the Californian branch of the former royals club, and they're in the middle of their carefully-plotted relaunch, slightly derailed by dramatic news from home.

Four years on from cyclone "Megxit" and according to their official bios, Harry's still a Prince, Meghan's just Meghan.

They're both Duke and Duchess. The kids are Prince and Princess. There's still a coat of arms on their new, simply slick website.

Watch: Meghan and Harry with Oprah Winfrey. Post continues below video.



Video via CBS.

But they're not, you know, ROYAL like that. They've done away with the family surname (Mountbatten-Windsor), confirming the children get around as Archie and Lilibet Sussex. The arms they're using on the site is Meghan's modern design, the one she was gifted when she married Harry in 2018 — a regal songbird with Californian golden poppies. They not HRHs anymore. No one needs to courtesy or anything.

Crucially, they're not so royal that they need to go back to England to visit a wool-making factory in Nottingham like Princess Anne did last week. Or attend the Air Ambulance gala in freezing London, as the Prince Of Wales just did. Or visit a community centre in Norfolk like the Queen did, a week before last. No, no, they're not royal like that.