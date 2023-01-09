'Do you acknowledge you got things wrong?' A recap of Prince Harry's viral press tour.

Again, Badby challenges him. "At this moment, you're the most famous person on the planet," he says. "If it's not tabloids, it'll be people on Twitter. You can't fight this."

Harry, clearly, disagrees, and when Badby raises the infamous Jeremy Clarkson column from last month that described "dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her," Harry says those words proved his point. And when there was no response from the palace, the silence was deafening.

Badby ultimately asks Harry if he's happy, and Harry responds that he's in a better place than he’s ever been. "I've got two beautiful kids and an amazing wife," he says. "I've never felt this kind of happiness."

On 60 Minutes, Harry said he hasn't spoken to his father or brother for a while, and he wants a "constructive conversation that doesn't get leaked."

He looks forward to mending those relationships, and says he and Meghan openly apologise for anything they did wrong.

It's too much. It's simply too much gossip for a Monday night. I'm sweating.

But if there's one thing I'll say about Harry, it's that the man delivers. On the gossip. Every time. While the rest of us tell our family secrets to strangers while we're drunk FOR FREE, Harry has built a livelihood on his generational trauma.

I'll be buying Spare for the low-key ridiculous price of $59.99, and it will be worth every cent.

For more from Clare Stephens, you can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.