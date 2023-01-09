'Do you acknowledge you got things wrong?' A recap of Prince Harry's viral press tour.

Well.
Prince Harry has done what we all want to do after Christmas. He’s gone on the television in the US and the UK and bitched about his family.
Did he want his father to marry Camilla? Not really, no.
Did his older brother (who happens to be the future King of England) push him and then ask him not to tell his wife about the time he pushed him? Absolutely yes.
Did Granny say Harold could have a beard for his wedding but Willy could not and everyone’s still kinda cut up about it? It would appear so.