"Your Majesty, with respect, it's time." Lisa Wilkinson's powerful message to the Queen.

On Friday, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged co-offender and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was finally arrested by the FBI.

She has been arrested on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the billionaire who died in prison in August 2019, before being tried for the abuse of up to 36 girls.

But there is another co-accused who is still walking around a free man, enjoying the spoils of a life lived in luxury, thanks to the family he grew up in.

In a searing monologue on The Project on Sunday night, host Lisa Wilkinson called out the blatant hypocrisy that has allowed #Megxit - the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan to leave the Royal family - to become a bigger scandal than the Queen's own son being accused of having sex with an underage girl who was trafficked to him.

"Surely in 2020 for her Majesty and The Royal Family to retain any authority and respect, if she believes child sex slavery is a scourge that needs to be eradicated, then she simply has no option than to compel Andrew to fully co-operate with authorities, Your Majesty it's time" pic.twitter.com/jAsq54p8Bm — The Project (@theprojecttv) July 5, 2020

"As long as Andrew remains under palace protection, we'll never know [the truth about those accusations], and that's simply not good enough," Lisa said in the now viral clip.

"For 68 years the Queen has demonstrated herself as someone who chooses duty over family, the greater good over personal interest.

"Surely in 2020 for her Majesty and the Royal family to retain any authority and respect, if she believes child sex slavery is a scourge that needs to be eradicated, and has any empathy for the dozens of victims of Jeffrey Epstein - then she simply has no option than to compel Andrew to fully co-operate with authorities," she said.

The experienced journalist ended her address to the Queen with a quote by former Australian Of The Year David Morrison: "The standard you walk past, is the standard you accept".