A slew of allegations and a hideaway arrest: Everything we know about Ghislaine Maxwell.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

For months, the disappearance of Ghislaine Maxwell has baffled investigators. This past week, though, the search has ended with news of her arrest, as her path to prison seems more likely than ever.

Following the alleged suicide of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein last year, prosecutors were forced to pivot their focus onto the criminal's alleged accomplices, of whom Maxwell was chief among them.

The 58-year-old's involvement was detailed in Netflix's documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which revisited the alleged crimes of the duo.

This is everything we know about the rise and fall of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the youngest daughter of late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, was once a fixture of New York's social scene.

Over the years, however, her life has been plagued by high-profile controversies.

Media mogul Robert Maxwell on his yacht Lady Ghislaine in 1991. Image: Getty.