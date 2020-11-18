'My OB shamed me in front of my husband.' 9 women on how much sex they had during pregnancy.

When news broke this morning that Meghan Trainor has categorically confirmed that she will never, ever have sex while she’s pregnant, it got the Mamamia office talking.

...And for good reason. Because barely anyone actually discusses their sex life while they’re pregnant. We’re all happy to have a chitchat pre-baby making, but once a mate falls pregnant it somehow feels ~inappropriate~ to be discussing their bedroom antics.

Watch the Mamamia team run through their strangest pregnancy cravings. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

And you know what, it was awkward asking this question in general, but we’re glad we did because now we have DATA to show what actually goes on during those nine months when you’re brewing a baby.

But before we dive into that, let’s recap what exactly Meghan Trainor said about sexy time during pregnancy.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, the singer said, "Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us. All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly".

For reference, here’s said little boy happily hanging out in a Christmas tree: