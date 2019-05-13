Game Of Thrones: Burn Baby Burn

13 May 2019 · 24 minutes

Game Of Thrones: Burn Baby Burn
Just a warning, there will be spoilers. 

Season 8, Episode 5. And just a warning, there will be spoilers. 

Watched Game Of Thrones along with 20 million other people last night and need to talk about it with other people who aren't sure exactly what's going on?

We're here for you. Mamamia's Head Of Content Holly Wainwright and host of The Quicky podcast Claire Murphy walk you through what happened on Episode 5 of Season 8. 

After abandoning her plans to kill Cersei Lannister during episode five, Arya Stark ended up running for her life as she dodged fire and explosions from Daenerys Targaryen’s senseless attack on the civilians of King’s Landing. In multiple points during the episode, it even seemed as if she may have died.

But then a white horse appeared. So what does that mean?

Plus, a seer told Cersei when she was young she would marry a King and lose her children, both of which we saw in season five.

But part of the prophecy that was in the books, was left out of the series. It read: “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you” - and what happened last night? Well Jamie and Cersi died, with Jamie's hands around her neck. 

Read Mamamia's Game Of Thrones Recap here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-5-recap/ 

Hosts: Claire Murphy and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]

