No One Likes A Cheater

Pretty sure it is safe to say that no one in Australia likes a cheater.
The nation is still up in arms after the Australian cricket team tampered with the ball in an attempt to win a test. So is it time to stop looking at the sports field for our role models?
And can you be a feminist and have an affair? On No Filter this week Mia sat down with Blanche d’Alpuget and her thoughts on fidelity and feminism made a lot of people angry.
Plus, is it problematic that all the Bachelor in Paradise people do is drink?
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
