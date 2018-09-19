The salacious new Aussie drama that gives you a glimpse into the secret world of WAGs.

New Australian drama Playing For Keeps may seem like a jaunty TV dream, but in truth it’s both a tantalising and terrifying ride.

The tantalisation and glamour of the show comes from the Network Ten TV series giving us a dramatised peek into the secrets, lives and lies of the Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of Australian football players. A world of women who, thanks to being linked to a group of male athletes our society insists as treating like Gods, have now been warped into a different version of celebrity.

A life complete with all the perks and pitfalls that come with playing in the fame game.

If you’re shaking your head right about now and asking yourself why on Earth we even need a show about the lives of women attached to footballers, then I politely invite you to click onto any Aussie news and lifestyle website, crack a magazine or take a scan through Instagram’s Discover page. Any one of these avenues will quickly prove that not only are we interested in the lives of these women in real life, but our interest has now spilled over into pure obsession.

Even I have to admit, as someone who would rather watch my iPhone slowly update than be forced to endure any kind of televised sporting event, that I find the the behind-the-scenes lives of these women somewhat fascinating, and it has nothing to do with what kind of balls their boyfriends are throwing on game days.

After all, come Brownlow Medal time (unsure as to what sport that event is actually celebrating… I want to say football? Or perhaps cricket… ) I must confess that I am watching that red carpet with laser focused eyes along with the rest of Australia, waiting for these women to arrive.

As a country, we pretty much all willed this show into existing.

Whet your appetite for Playing For Keeps by taking a look at the trailer.

Playing For Keeps kicks off at the beginning of a new football season for the the Southern Jets, a (fictional, I think) football team who are desperate to prove themselves after losing the grand final by just a single point the year before.