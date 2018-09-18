Every single winner from the 2018 Emmy Awards, and where you can watch the winning shows.

Grab your swords and giant turkey drumsticks.

It seems Game of Thrones has once again dominated this year’s Emmy Awards.

The HBO series won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. And Peter Dinklage took out the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. (You can catch up up on all the past seasons on Foxtel On Demand).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. The British comedy series also took out the awards for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.

The series is available to stream in Australia via Amazon Prime Video.

Regina King won the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her role in Seven Seconds, while Bill Hader took out the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in Barry.

After 40 years in the industry, Henry Winkler (The Fonz) finally won an Emmy. The 72-year-old won the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Barry.

The Crown’s Claire Foy took out Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here are all the winners and nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones (Winner)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Winner)

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult