Every single winner from the 2018 Emmy Awards, and where you can watch the winning shows.

Grab your swords and giant turkey drumsticks.
It seems Game of Thrones has once again dominated this year’s Emmy Awards.
The HBO series won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. And Peter Dinklage took out the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. (You can catch up up on all the past seasons on Foxtel On Demand).
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. The British comedy series also took out the awards for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.
The series is available to stream in Australia via Amazon Prime Video.
Regina King won the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her role in Seven Seconds, while Bill Hader took out the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in Barry.
After 40 years in the industry, Henry Winkler (The Fonz) finally won an Emmy. The 72-year-old won the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Barry.
The Crown’s Claire Foy took out Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Here are all the winners and nominees:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones (Winner)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Winner)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Winner)
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult