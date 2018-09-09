Madeleine West on why she kept her separation from her partner of 13 years a secret.

After 13 years together, Australian actress Madeleine West and chef Shannon Bennett have confirmed their separation.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine, the Neighbours and Playing for Keeps actress spoke for the first time about the factors that led to their split.

“Cracks can form, and things that we don’t necessarily plan in the beginning can happen,” said the 38-year-old.

“We’re not currently together. We’re striving to reconnect as friends and parents, but who knows what the future holds? As a family we’ll continue to split our time between Melbourne and Byron Bay.”

The mother-of-six described how several factors had an impact on her marriage.

“Having a public profile, having two high-pressure careers, having a multitude of children — and I will say they are a lot harder to train than dragons — it puts exponential pressures on a relationship,” she said.