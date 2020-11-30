Pia Miller was just proposed to with a… wait for it… $1.9 million ring, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Pia Miller was just proposed to with a… wait for it… $1.9 million ring.

Former Home and Away actress, Pia Miller shared a very subtle, but very telling picture of her engagement ring to her talent agent fiancé, Patrick Whitesell on the weekend, and experts thinks it could cost up to $1.9 million.

In a chat with Daily Mail UK, 77 Diamonds managing director Tobias Kormind shared that the ring would have been a huge sum for her billionaire boyfriend.

"From Pia Miller's celebratory Instagram post, her ring looks like a 10 carat to 12 carat solitaire oval diamond, set in a platinum band, which would be priced at between US$800,000 (AU$1.10million) to US$1.4million (AU$1.9million)," Mr Kormind said.

He added that it was a oval stone, matching that of Princess Diana.

"The oval is a historic diamond cut, originally invented hundreds of years ago, but its more modern iteration was created in the 1950s and is a very classic cut which is currently enjoying enormous popularity."

Just. Stunning.

2. Keira Maguire says The Bachelor franchise has gone ‘too far’ this time.

Keira Maguire has spoken up about The Bachelor franchise's editing techniques, and she just about confirmed all our suspicions.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Confidential this week, she opened up about "signing your life away", should you decide to join the shows.

“I feel like they have taken it too far when it comes to editing and ‘frankenbiting’ people’s voices and actually putting words in people’s mouths,” she said.