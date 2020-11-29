A 13-year-old feud and many firings: All the Grey's Anatomy behind-the-scenes drama in one place.

"Hurt feelings, combined with instant success and huge paychecks started things spinning out of control," she said.

"It was tough. You could understand why she wanted to go - when you're offered $12 million a movie and you're only 26. But [Heigl's] problem is that she should not have renewed her contract. She re-upped, took a big raise and then tried to get off the show."

Then Pompeo couldn't resist a dig at her former co-star: "And then her movie career did not take off."

Ouch.

Washington returned to Grey's Anatomy was Oh's final episode in season 10, neatly wrapping up her storyline. But that decision copped Rhimes a lot of criticism - he was fired seven years earlier following homophobic slurs, remember.





"My first decision and my first responsibility is to the story. I have to be the keeper of the story and make sure that we're telling the story we need to tell, regardless of whatever outside factors are involved or whatever history is involved," Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly at the time, defending her decision.

"I also want to just be clear that Isaiah is a person that we all love and have loved for a very long time. I feel like there have been a lot of people that have been like, 'How can you do this?' And I feel very strongly and fully believe in people's ability to grow and change and learn from their mistakes and when they know better, to do better.

"If people don't think that, over the course of seven years, it's possible for a human being to change, then there really is no future for the human race at all."

In October 2014, Rhimes made her infamous 'no Heigls' on set policy comment to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't put up with bullsh** or nasty people. I don't have time for it," she said.