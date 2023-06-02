'I did not groom him.' Phillip Schofield has given his first interview since his 'affair' scandal.

A "visibly shaking" Phillip Schofield has addressed his departure from This Morning and his relationship with a much younger member of staff, who he met when he was a teen.

For more about the scandal, you can read our comprehensive coverage of it here and here.

Schofield has already spoken out via two carefully worded statements, however this is his first sit down interview on the subject, published in British tabloid The Sun.

Durin the chat Schofield insisted: "I did not, I did not [groom him]", referring to his lover's "totally innocent life."

Watch: Phillip Schofield claims he did not groom his lover in an exclusive interview with The Sun. Post continues after video.



Video via The Sun.

After news of the father-of-two's affair with the young staffer went public, Schofield was accused of abusing his power, given his long-standing position at the ITV network and his wholesome family image.

It was also revealed that Schofield had in fact met his lover when he was just a teen, who had big dreams of working in television. He eventually helped him to get a job as a runner, but Schofield insists the relationship began when he was of legal age.

"There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way [an abuse of power] because we'd become mates. I don’t know about that," Schofield said in the interview.