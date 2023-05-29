'There was no toxicity.' Phillip Schofield has issued a second statement following more allegations.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are British daytime television royalty thanks to their show This Morning. But despite the sunshiny vibe of their show, they've been embroiled in a capital-letter SCANDAL.

For a full rundown of the situation, you can read our deep dive on the matter here.

The basics are this — after more than 20 years co-hosting the show, Phillip confirmed last week that he quit This Morning. A few days later it emerged that he had been having an affair with a younger male ITV employee, this fact likely playing a role in him leaving the show so abruptly.

Phillip said the relationship with his junior colleague was "unwise but not illegal" and revealed in a statement he "met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television".

What followed was a statement from Holly Willoughby condemning her co-star, ITV having to put out various PR fires, and Phillip issuing another statement just a few hours ago.

Video via ITV.

Soon after Phillip's confirmation of the affair, Holly released a statement of her own via her Instagram stories.

She said: "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."