The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday February 12.

Victorian officials considering lockdown as Melbourne airport cluster rises to 13.

Authorities have worked into the night to identify any additional exposure sites stemming from Victoria's growing Holiday Inn outbreak.

The Melbourne Airport quarantine hotel cluster has risen to 13 cases, with fears of a third wave rising.

Among the new cases are a female assistant manager at the hotel and two men, both partners of female food and beverage attendants.

One of the spouses may be linked to Camberwell Grammar School in Melbourne's east.

"We believe there will be some additional exposure sites emerging from some of these cases," Victoria's COVID-19 testing boss Jeroen Weimar told reporters on Thursday.

Melbourne is reportedly on the verge of a snap lockdown after the Holiday Inn coronavirus outbreak grew to 13 cases overnight.@NathanJCurrie and @NathanTemp7 are there with the latest.



List of exposure sites: https://t.co/JrNo6Lzdjm

"That work needs to be done over the coming hours."

Clinical epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter told Today a third lockdown could be beneficial for Victoria.

"We now have four cases of community transmission from hotel quarantine workers which is the first time we've had community transmission from hotel quarantine breach since the second wave in Victoria," Professor Baxter said.

The emerging cluster has prompted several states to tighten their borders to travellers from Greater Melbourne.

South Australia locked out travellers from the Victorian capital at midnight on Thursday, while Queensland will bar entry to visitors of the city's exposure sites from 1am on Saturday.

Western Australia also announced its hard border to Victoria would be extended for at least another seven days.

