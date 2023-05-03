And now the cost-of-living crisis is forcing families to give up their pets.

The cost-of-living crisis is clearly hitting Australians hard at the moment and forcing a lot of households to make difficult decisions.

More than half a million Aussies are struggling to put food on the table and rising housing costs are pushing hundreds of thousands of people into significant housing stress. Another unfortunate outcome of the cost-of-living crisis has been the rise in the number of pets that families are surrendering to animal shelters.

Two weeks ago, RSPCA NSW posted to Facebook that they were at capacity "crisis point" and set about posting photos of the more than 300 animals in their care, in the hopes of attracting adopters online.

According to ABC News, one South Australian branch of the RSPCA has also been forced to stop accepting private surrenders since March 10, due to reaching capacity with more than 1,400 animals in its care.

There are a couple of factors playing into this, including the cost of living and rising cost of pet food, as well as owners who may have taken on animals during the COVID lockdowns without consideration for the future implications, who are now finding the responsibility too stressful. The cost of veterinary care has also increased in many clinics due to supply chain issues.

Speaking to Mamamia, RSPCA NSW's head of operations, Bec Bochtler, said that the number of people who are giving up pets due to financial pressures has increased markedly to about 12 per cent of all surrenders.