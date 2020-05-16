The 3 most important things to teach your quarantine puppy, according to a dog trainer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down. With so many people now working from home, working less hours or jobless, and kids home from schools, this has presented as a great time for many families to introduce a dog into the home.

Whether it be a new puppy or a rescue dog, now is a great opportunity to really focus on training and settling them into your home.

BUT, you must remember that this situation will (hopefully) be short-lived, so it’s important that we also prepare our dogs to adjust successfully when life returns to normal.

Watch: Dogs can tell when you’re upset, and they want to help! Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

If you don’t act now your pup’s world may get flipped upside down when all of a sudden they’re left home alone after only knowing life with you by their side 24/7. So today, I am here to help you!

Three essential tips when training your puppy.

There are SO many factors to take into consideration when getting and training a new puppy/dog. So I’m going to try and simplify it for all those new dog-parents out there who might be feeling overwhelmed.

1. Decide on your rules and training approach and stick with them.

This is really something you should do before bringing your puppy home. Sit down with your family and talk it all through.

Will the dog be allowed on the couch? Where will you teach the dog to go to the toilet and how will you do this? What will you feed the dog? What training approaches will you use? The list goes on.

Knowing all of this before bringing the puppy home will help set your dog up for success and avoid confusing them.

My advice; positive reinforcement is key!

Use food rewards to train your puppy and show them what behaviours you want to see more of. Ignore or redirect the unwanted behaviours.

Also make sure to take your puppy to your local Vet when first bringing them home for a health check.

When doing so, ask them any questions you may have – health, food, training and behaviour related. Ask them about positive reinforcement-based trainers and puppy classes as some are running virtually at the moment.